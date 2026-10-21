Melvin Greenblatt

Mel Greenblatt, of Boynton Beach, FL, passed away on Oct. 16, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, on February 2, 1928, and grew up in the Bronx in the cooperative housing complex known as the Coops. He attended Bronx Science High School and attended New York University on the G.I. bill as a World War II veteran. He taught industrial arts in Philadelphia and was an egg farmer in Howell, NJ, before establishing Pinecrest Construction Company in Lakewood, NJ, which he led successfully for decades, constructing schools, churches, post offices, and industrial buildings. He was active in many community organizations and held leadership positions including as President of the Howell Chamber of Commerce, Trustee of the Union Laborers Pension Fund, President of Lakewood Kiwanis Club, Member of the General Contractors Association, and active in the Boy Scouts of America, Temple Beth Am, and the Barnegat Bay Power Squadron.

Mel’s passion above all else was his belated wife of 74 years, Ricki (nee Meltzer). They met at Camp Kinderland, which was a foundational influence in their lives for many years. Mel loved folk dancing, Yiddish culture and song, classical music, folk music, painting, boating, building computers, and in recent years, Tai Chi. He received recognition for his award-winning artwork in New Jersey and Florida. He enjoyed his friendships immensely. He was a true mensch, and an inspiration to his sons Steve (Sandy), Stan, Eric (Mercedes), and his daughter Randi Levinas (Salo) as well as his grandchildren Joelle, Marielle, Talia, Mihal, Tony and Tiffany, and his great-granddaughter Jocelyn.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Yiddish Book Center, www.yiddishbookcenter.org