Melvin Kraus, of Bethesda, died on May 1, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Andrea Kraus. Devoted father of Jennifer Kraus and Daniel Kraus. Cherished Papa of Matthew and Zachary Kraus. Brother to Colman (Toby) Kraus and late David (surviving, Leane) Kraus; and brother-in-law of Gary Rowe. He also leaves a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Mel was a graduate of Washington University, St. Louis, with a degree in electrical engineering. He moved to Washington to work for the Patent Office and get his law degree from George Washington University. After serving in the Army in JAG, he worked as a patent attorney for over 50 years. He was a partner at the firm of Antonelli, Terry, Stout and Kraus. Contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.