Members of Pro-Palestinian Group Arrested for Planning Bombings Across LA

By
JTA
-
0
The FBI released a video they say of people in the desert preparing to test explosives as they announce the arrest of alleged members of an extremist group that are suspected of planning bombing attacks in Southern California on New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles on Monday, December 15, 2025. (Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

Grace Gilson

Federal authorities have arrested four people in connection to an alleged plot to bomb locations across Southern California on New Year’s Eve.

The four suspects — Audrey Ilene Carroll, 30, Dante Garfield, 24, Zachary Aaron Page, 32, and Tina Lai, 41 — are members of the Turtle Island Liberation Front, an offshoot of a pro-Palestinian far-left extremist group, according to the Department of Justice and FBI.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the arrests in a post on X on Monday, writing that the arrests had foiled what “would have been a massive and horrific terror plot in the Central District of California.”

“The Turtle Island Liberation Front—a far-left, pro-Palestine, anti-government, and anti-capitalist group—was preparing to conduct a series of bombings against multiple targets in California beginning on New Year’s Eve. The group also planned to target ICE agents and vehicles,” wrote Bondi.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here