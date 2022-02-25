Meredith Weisel named regional director of ADL

Meredith Weisel was named regional director of the Anti-Defamation League of Washington, D.C. Weisel has been with ADL since December of 2019, most recently serving as the deputy regional director. In that role, she managed the operations portfolio that includes oversight of the office’s legislative advocacy, community engagement and coalition partnerships, law enforcement training and incident response, and media and communications outreach.

In Weisel’s new position, she will lead and oversee the day-to-day operations for the Washington office, which covers Washington, Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina.

Weisel, 46, will be the first woman to lead the D.C. regional office. She told WJW that this is “an absolutely incredible opportunity” to lead one of ADL’s largest offices in the country.

“I’m excited to continue my own passion for fighting for what is right against extremism, anti semitism, and the other hate bias that we’re continuing to see throughout the community,” Weisel said. “And I want to defend our democratic ideal for our community, fight for the good that we want to continue to see, and continue to engage in this community that I’ve been a part of for such a long time.”

Weisel holds a B.A. from American University in an interdisciplinary study of communications, legal institutions, economics and government; and a J.D. from the Widener University School of Law. She is also admitted to practice law in Maryland.

With the current rise of antisemitic incidents – including the recent distribution of antisemitic flyers in Bowie and Vienna – Weisel said she wants the community to understand the challenges that Jews are facing and how they can collectively come together.

“I think that there is so much more that we can have an impact on, whether that’s just coming to listen to a presentation about statistics or ways that you can speak when you see hate online or outside in the community,” Weisel said.

[email protected]