Merle Cantor Goldberg

Merle (Merri) Cantor Goldberg, of Silver Spring and Coconut Creek, Fla., died on Nov. 22. She was raised in Philadelphia and graduated from Overbrook High School and the University of Connecticut. She completed a psychodrama internship under Dr. Jacob Moreno. She earned her MSW from the University of Maryland. She had a long career in Maryland as a psychiatric social worker, specializing in later years in eating disorders and wrote several books and articles on the subject.

Merle was the daughter of the late Stanley and Alberta (Bertie) Cantor. She was the loving mother of Stephanie Goozh and the adoring Grandmom to Jayden and Aliyah. She is also survived by her sister, Wendy Santoro (Jerry); her nephews, Eric (Jennifer Jordan) and Craig (Jennifer Skirkanich), and their children, Brady, Chloe, Alec, Eli and Hannah. Contributions can be made to the ALS Society (donateALS.org).