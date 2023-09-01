On Aug. 22, Meyer Schwarz died at age 98. Born in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Nov. 6, 1924. He is survived by his loving children, Tanya Schwarz Khazan and David Abba (Julie) Schwarz; grandchildren, Benjamin Naim Khazan (Megan Marie Manno), Emily Schwarz Khazan (Sebastian Duran), Max Auden Schwarz and Simone Alexandra Schwarz; and great-grandchildren, Sophia Rachel Khazan and Aiden Leo Khazan. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Susie Schwarz (née Greenbaum); and parents, Abba and Jenny Schwarz. Contributions may be sent to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum (ushmm.org).

