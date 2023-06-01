What does it take to be a bird-watcher? According to Rockville resident Michael Cohen, nearly anyone with a phone and a little patience can do it.

Cohen, 73, let his love of nature and photography flourish. Now he’s spreading the word about the beauty and the songs of birds in lectures at his synagogue, Tikvat Israel Congregation.

“I just want people to see what’s available,” said Cohen. “The more others are aware of the beauty and mystery living around us, the greater the chance that we will all work together to protect the natural world.”

What’s going on changes from season to season. But if people look closely and often enough, they may see something extraordinary, he said. Some of the extraordinary sights Cohen has seen include eagles, nesting in Lake Frank six or seven years ago and the elusive painted bunting, with its wash of bright colors.

Cohen has more than a few tips for amateur bird-watchers or those looking to dip their toes into the hobby.

“Mornings are always better. It’s like the curtain rising on the stage,” Cohen said, noting that “midday is not so good.”

Anyone can start birding, but there are a few supplies that will make it easier, according to Cohen — in particular, a camera and binoculars. Cohen also recommends a free app called Merlin by Cornell. It can help identify birds from both photos and sound.

Another thing to consider is birding with others. The D.C. Audubon Society has a guide available online to the more than 300 species of bird in the area. The society also hosts field trips and events where newcomers to the hobby can learn what to look for. For some like Cohen, though, going it alone has its benefits.

“I usually take pictures by myself. It’s easier, you don’t scare the birds off so you can get closer,” Cohen said.

Cohen has won awards for his avian photography. His photo of a house finch on a sunflower took first place in Exelon’s 2019 Conowingo wildlife photo contest.

The sunflower, Cohen noted, has become the symbol of resistance against the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces.

Cohen started learning photography when he was 7 years old. His love of nature and birds grew as he did, from attending a Jewish camp in the Poconos to taking an ornithology class in college as a biology major.

His photography expertise evolved through practice and professional experience. During his career, he supplied retail camera stores with cameras, optics and photo-related accessories, an experience he says gave him in-depth knowledge of photography and the associated equipment.

When taking the time to look at the details, even the ordinary can become extraordinary, according to Cohen. By combining his passion for nature and his skill in photography, Cohen is able to observe things he normally wouldn’t notice.

“That’s a big part of what I get the most enjoyment out of,” Cohen said, explaining how the camera can catch the nictitating membrane beneath the bird’s outer eyelids in motion.

While some photos are for observation, others are an art form.

“My photos are not snapshots. They are a result of patience, some knowledge, skill and a lot of luck. The variety of birds and other wildlife in our area is amazing to anyone who takes the time to look,” Cohen said.

Next year, Brookside Gardens will exhibit some of his photos. To view his work online, visit his website at mikecohennaturally.photoshelter.com.

