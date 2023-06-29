On June 13, Michael Gary Charapp, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., died at age 74. He received his bachelor of arts degree in 1971 from the University of Pittsburgh. He received his juris doctor degree in 1974 from Georgetown University School of Law, where he was legislative note editor for the GUL International Law Journal. He formed the law firm of Charapp and Weiss, LLP, and joined Mahdavi, Bacon, Halfhill and Young, PLLC. Member of the Virginia, District of Columbia and American Bar Associations. Founding board member and a past president of the National Association of Dealer Counsel.

Predeceased by his parents, Ann and Bernard Charapp; and his sister, Adrianne F. Charapp. Survived by his wife, Charlotte; brother, Sheldon I. Charapp (Elaine), of Lake Worth, Fla.; daughter, Barrett Charapp Beaty (Shawn), of Ponte Vedra Beach; son, Aaron Raymond Charapp (Zabrina), of New York City; four beautiful grandchildren, Annabella Rose and Tristan Jordan Beaty, of Ponte Vedra Beach, and Esme James and Alya Gray Charapp, of New York City.