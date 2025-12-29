Michael Harris

Michael Bradley Harris unexpectedly passed away on Dec. 23. He is survived by his loving parents Bill and Denise Harris, cherished siblings Greg Harris and Laura Harris, his many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as his treasured and devoted dog, Gary.

Michael’s life was full of friends and family who loved him dearly and will cherish the memories they have with him.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.