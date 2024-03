Michael Holzman, son of Albert and Beatrice Holzman, brother of Jack, departed this earth on Feb. 25. He will be joining his wife, Ann Holzman. He is survived by his daughters Joy Cheryle Tanner and Marcie Alter, grandchildren Justin, Matthew, Morgyn, Lauren, Andrew and Brandon, and great-granddaughter Parker. Michael loved life, the beach, coaching lacrosse and spending time with friends and family.

