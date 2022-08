Michael Lewis Schecter died on Aug. 5 at the age of 77. He was the beloved son of the late Molly and Melvin Schecter; caring brother of Shirlee (William) Blanken; loving uncle of Hillary (Fred) Gallo and Brandt (Richelle) Blanken; cherished great-uncle of Benjamin, Chase and Tanner Blanken and Mia Gallo. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

