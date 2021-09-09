Michael R. Feldman, of Ellicott City, passed away on Aug. 30 at the age of 74. He is survived by his beloved wife, Susan Feldman (nee Kutner); sons, Brett (Jody) Feldman and Matthew (Marissa) Feldman; sister, Nancy (Jim) Washington; grandchildren, Hannah, Noah and Olivia Feldman. He was predeceased by his cherished parents, Rena and Hyman Feldman.

In his career in the insurance industry, he was an early pioneer in establishing insurance captives for healthcare providers. Contributions may be sent to Parkinson’s Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Ste. 1509, New York, NY 10018, or Johns Hopkins Hospital, 750 East Pratt St., 17th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202