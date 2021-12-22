Michael Sendar died on Dec. 12. He is survived by his wife, Luann Sinclair, and two children, Jake and Shawn Sendar.

Sendar was born in Staten Island, N.Y., and attended high school at Brooklyn Poly Prep. He graduated cum laude from the University of Rochester with a bachelor’s degree in political science, and from the University of Michigan Law School. He also held a master of law degree in taxation from the Georgetown University Law Center.

He started his legal career with the office of the chief counsel of the IRS and continued to practice law for more than 40 years, representing small businesses.

Sendar founded and ran Big Wheel Bikes in 1971, a multi-store retail chain in the metropolitan area.

Contributions may be made to Multiple Systems Atrophy Coalition (multiplesystematrophy.org).