On July 5, Michael William Kern, of Burke, beloved brother of Jack (Jodi) Kern and Barbara Shields. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews: Andrew Kern, Julie (Ryan) McGill, Riley McGill, Michelle Sprecher, Gabriella Sprecher, John Strom and Danielle Sprecher.
Contributions may be made to Children’s Hospital.
Michael William Kern
