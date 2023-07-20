Michael William Kern

On July 5, Michael William Kern, of Burke, beloved brother of Jack (Jodi) Kern and Barbara Shields. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews: Andrew Kern, Julie (Ryan) McGill, Riley McGill, Michelle Sprecher, Gabriella Sprecher, John Strom and Danielle Sprecher.
Contributions may be made to Children’s Hospital.

