Michele Sumka, Educator and Advocate for Jewish Women, Dies at 82

Every Passover, Michele Sumka made a deliberate change to her family’s Haggadah. Where the text said, “Next year may we be free men,” she crossed out “men,” leaving the prayer to read, “Next year may we be free.”

It reflected her commitment to Jewish tradition, women’s equality and making room for everyone.

Sumka, an early childhood educator, longtime member of Tifereth Israel Congregation and social justice advocate who embraced the Jewish Renewal movement later in life, died Sept. 25 after a struggle with dementia. She was 82.

Her daughter, Rabbi Ilana Sumka, said her mother questioned restrictions on women’s religious participation since childhood. Preparing for her bat mitzvah at 12, Sumka resented that boys could read Torah while she could not. Years later, she read Torah at both daughters’ bat mitzvahs.

“She used to tell me how they didn’t even take it seriously, and how much it would have meant to her to be able to read Torah herself,” Ilana said.

Born Michele Stahl on Sept. 24, 1944, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, she grew up in Woodbridge, where her grandparents operated Choper’s, a dry goods store.

She met her future husband, Howard Sumka, in high school when a French teacher seated them alphabetically, Michele directly in front of Howard.

Their first date included a movie, hamburgers and milkshakes. Michele drove because Howard was too young to have his license.

They attended colleges four hours apart. Sumka graduated from Smith College in 1966, and they married that summer.

They moved to Chicago, where she pursued graduate studies in early childhood education and worked as a Planned Parenthood counselor.

Her interest in educating disadvantaged children began through volunteer work in a Head Start program in Newark, New Jersey. At Smith, she was active in the college’s NAACP chapter.

In 1968, the couple moved to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, where their daughters, Shoshanna and Ilana, were born.

Sumka worked as a daycare consultant for the North Carolina Department of Social Services and directed a daycare center at University Baptist Church. She helped organize a cooperative childcare program.

She helped found Lollipop Power, a women’s collective publishing racially diverse, feminist children’s books.

Ilana said her mother “adored little kids and wanted to see all kids, regardless of their backgrounds, given equal chances to thrive in life.”

After a stay in Kansas, the family settled in Silver Spring in 1977. Sumka became the first director of the daycare center at the Department of Housing and Urban Development and established Tifereth Israel’s nursery school, serving as its first director.

Cynthia Peterman, Tifereth Israel’s education director from 1986 to 1992, said Sumka supported families establishing the school, hired gifted teachers and developed a curriculum blending early childhood education with Jewish learning. The school attracted synagogue families and neighborhood children, including those who were not Jewish.

She directed child development programs at the Washington, D.C., Jewish Community Center from 1997 to 2002.

Howard’s career with the U.S. Agency for International Development took the family overseas, including six years in Nairobi, four in Sarajevo and four in Israel.

In Kenya, Sumka taught kindergarten educators and joined the Nairobi Hebrew Congregation. Although the Orthodox congregation maintained traditional divisions between men and women, she challenged expectations, delivering a religious talk from the bimah and standing to recite Mourner’s Kaddish.

Wherever they lived, she found Jewish communities and welcomed visitors.

In Nairobi, Jewish Peace Corps volunteers and travelers joined Shabbat dinners and Passover Seders.

In Sarajevo, Sumka taught English to women in the Sephardic Jewish community, forming friendships with women who had survived the Holocaust and the Bosnian War.

In Israel, she taught Ethiopian immigrant children and joined Women of the Wall, advocating for women’s religious participation at Jerusalem’s Western Wall.

Her hospitality extended beyond Jewish communities. Ilana recalled inviting a Palestinian friend to Shabbat dinner at her parents’ Tel Aviv home. Another guest had a son serving in the Israeli army, creating tension. Michele and Howard worked to make everyone feel welcome.

The Palestinian guest later told Ilana that her mother’s warmth had put her at ease.

After returning to Washington in 2010, Sumka renewed her involvement with Tifereth Israel, serving as synagogue librarian.

Ilana recalled her mother’s dedication: “She understood that communities take work and was willing to roll up her sleeves and do that work.”

Sumka also embraced ALEPH: The Alliance for Jewish Renewal and adopted the spiritual name Meira Bracha.

She trained to become a spiritual director, receiving certification in 2017. She led Aging to Saging programs at Tifereth Israel, encouraging older adults to embrace spiritual growth.

Her enthusiasm inspired Ilana to pursue rabbinic studies through ALEPH.

“Watching her go through that experience was part of what encouraged me to pursue my rabbinic studies with ALEPH,” Ilana said.

Sumka was devoted to her daughters and grandchildren. Shabbat dinners were mandatory, and Hebrew songs accompanied drives to nursery school. She enjoyed hiking with her daughters in Virginia.

Even as dementia progressed, Jewish music remained a source of joy.

At a Shabbat celebration for Ilana’s 50th birthday, Sumka raised her arms, swayed and sang Jewish Renewal melodies.

Howard, her husband of 60 years, recalled her devotion to family, education and spirituality.

“Michele lived a full, adventurous and productive life,” he said in his eulogy. “She gave everything to her family, her commitments to justice and her spirituality. She left nothing on the table.”

Ellen Braunstein is a freelance obituary writer. She welcomes suggestions for individuals who had meaningful ties to the greater Washington Jewish community. Email csix@midatlanticmedia.com.