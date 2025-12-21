Michelle Yam, age 68, passed away unexpectedly from heart failure. She leaves behind a legacy of friendship, curiosity and a life fully engaged with the world around her. Michelle was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Roberta and Jerry Yam. She is survived by her brother Keith Yam, his wife Joyce, their children Sarah and Jordan, and three great-nieces and great-nephews. Born and raised in Woodland Hills, California, Michelle later made her home in Maryland, where she spent most of her adult life.

She built a successful career in the real estate industry, earning the respect of colleagues and clients alike, and had recently retired, looking forward to the next chapter of her life. Michelle was known for her wide circle of friends and her love of travel, exploring the world with enthusiasm and curiosity. She found great joy in Irish dancing, forming lasting friendships through this passion, and she was an avid fan of the Maryland Women’s Basketball, rarely missing an opportunity to attend games and cheer on her favorite teams.

Michelle’s sudden passing has left a profound emptiness for those who knew her. She left us far too soon, with dreams still forming and perhaps unfinished business yet to do. She will be remembered for her independence, warmth and the many connections she made throughout her life. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.