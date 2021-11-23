Mildred L. Michael, of North Bethesda, passed away peacefully on Nov. 16, surrounded by her loving children. Beloved wife of the late Morris Michael, MD; devoted mother of Sharon (Sonny) Gerber, Steven (Cindy) Michael, Laurie (Eric) Roth and Robin (Scott) Koenig; sister of the late Joseph Schery; adored by her 23 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and her special caregiver and friend, Anita. Also survived by her sisters-in-law, Bobbie Schery and Lynn Michael, and many nieces and nephews who cherished her. Contributions may be made to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum or to the Children’s Hospital Foundation, Morris and Mildred Michael Endowed Grand Rounds, 1 Inventa Place, 6th Floor West, Silver Spring, MD 20910. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.