Mildred M. Selsky, of Silver Spring, died on Nov. 1. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Selsky; devoted mother of Gloria (Ceb) Blankenship and Howard (Janean) Selsky; cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Matthew) Montgomery and Emma Selsky; great-grandmother to Morgan and Maybree Montgomery; and sister of Arlene Spiesman. Millie will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

