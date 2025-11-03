Mildred Okrend

Mildred’s untimely* passing on Oct. 26 at age 94 greatly saddened those who cared about her. She lived the last few years of her life under the wonderful care and attention of the staff at Cohen-Rosen House in the Charles E. Smith Life Communities in Rockville, Maryland.

She was the loving wife of the late Seymour (Sy) Okrend; mom to Steven Okrend and his wife Sharon, Ellen Okrend Dickler and her husband Doug; “Umi” (grandmom) to Shawn Dickler and his wife Mary Beth, Andrew Dickler and his wife Colleen, Rachel Mann and her husband Chris); great-grandmother to Shawn and Mary Beth’s sons Logan and Lucas, and Andrew and Colleen’s son Henry.

Mildred had a special and loving connection with her grandson Shawn. Prior to her decline, she enjoyed video chats with Shawn and his young son Lucas. Blowing kisses to them made her day. Malke, as she was known, cherished her relationship with her late brother Leon (Laufer)’s daughter Brenda Helman (and her husband Bob). They were very close, and Aunt Malke enjoyed spending time with and talking to Brenda regularly. She was very devoted to her late first cousin and best friend Blanche Nemeth Gordon and Blanche’s daughter, Cindy Best (and her husband, Steve) sharing everything from shopping and birthday dinners to holidays and travel.

Malke relished family; loved to laugh and to be with people. She entertained everyone with stories of the mishpocha and life in Middle Village. She had a creative side and took great pleasure in painting and working with clay. Her works were often heartfelt gifts. She enjoyed the Yiddish language and helped found a club in her community in Florida that produced musicals for the amusement of those who attended productions. Malke also had an adventurous side — she loved to travel and explore whether in groups, on her own with Sy or with Blanche and other family, seeing new things and meeting people. To all who knew her, may her memory be a blessing.

*Decades ago, Mildred’s son, Steven, promised that he would state in her obituary that her passing was untimely, regardless of what her age might be. With a nod to her sense of humor, this one’s for you, Mom.

Memorial contributions may be made to Feeding America (or a local food bank) or the Yiddish Book Center in Amherst, MA.