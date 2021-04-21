Milton Freedman, of Silver Spring, died on April 16. Husband of Linda Freedman, the late Beverly and the late Annette Freedman. Father of Mona (the late Nathan) Bobrow, Stephanie (Daniel) and Robin (the late Chet) Handelman. Grandfather of Nikki (Dan) Cohen, Bradley (Erika) Bobrow and Martin and William Handelman; and great-grandfather of four. Contributions may be made to B’nai Israel Congregation, 6301 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.