On March 14, Minna Jackter Kahn, of Bethesda. Devoted mother of Penny Kahn (Michael Oesterling) and Patti Kahn. Dear sister of the late Susan Columbus. Loving aunt of Elizabeth (Dale) Hemmerdinger and Jody (Terry) Moran. Contributions may be made to the Hillwood Museum or to The Bronx High School of Science. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel