On May 20, Miriam Ashery David, of West Palm Beach, Fla., died. The daughter of the late Cantor Irving and Dorothy Ashery, she was in the second class of the Hebrew Academy in Washington, D.C., 1945. She received a bachelor’s degree in education from University of Pittsburgh, attended Pittsburgh College of Jewish Studies and received a master’s degree in public health administration. She was an administrator in the Agency for Health Care Research and Quality, a federal agency in the Department of Health and Human Services.

Predeceased by her husband, David David. Survived by her children: Jeffre Berman (Cantor Anna Berman), Melech Berman and Ronit Gold; her grandchildren, Jessica Gold, Ryan Gold, Noah Berman, Joshua Berman, Emille Berman and Sarie Berman; and her brother, Avy Ashery.

Contributions may be made to American Association of Kidney Patients (aakp.org) or Tri County Animal Rescue (tricountyanimalrescue.com).