Miriam Claire Atkin, of Silver Spring, died on Sept. 14. Beloved wife of the late Sidney T. Atkin. Mother of Sarah Burdge, Michael (Leslie) Atkin, Marlene (Jack) Etkowicz and Marci (Mathias) Serfaty. Grandmother of Rachel (Nate) Rice, Jesse (Elizabeth) and Jordan Burdge, Gregory and Torie Atkin, Rebecca (fiance, Nick) and Daniel Cohen, Noah, Eli and Eidan Horn and Davida Serfaty. Great-grandmother of Jett Rice and Taylor and Jackson Burdge. Contributions may be made to Bikur Cholim or Sulam. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

