Miriam Ingber, of North Potomac, died on Dec. 1. Beloved wife of the late Saul Ingber. Devoted mother of Haia (Tamir) Perlmutter, Morty Ingber and the late Dr. Abraham (surviving wife, Beth) Ingber. Loving grandmother of Joshua (Christine), Ari and Ilana Ingber, Penni, Samuel (Carol) and Brana Perlmutter and Jessica and Ava Ingber. Dear great-grandmother of Ryan and Natalie Perlmutter and Abel, Charlie, Laila and McKenna Ingber. Contributions may be made to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum (ushmm.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel