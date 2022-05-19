Miriam Metzger passed away on May 8. Miriam was born in New York City on Nov. 15, 1921. Beloved wife for 67 years of the late Sidney Metzger, she was devoted to her children, David, Sally and Philip; her daughters-in-law, Carole Metzger and Lynn Metzger; her son-in-law, Zachary Fasman; her grandchildren, Jonathan, Benjamin and Rebecca Fasman, Sarah (d. 1999), Diana and Lily Metzger; her granddaughter-in-law, Alissa Fasman; her grandson-in-law, Manoli Strecker; and her great-grandchildren, Leo and Zephyr Fasman and Isabel and Theo Strecker.

Earning a bachelor’s degree in chemistry at Hunter College, she met Sidney while working at the Army Signal Corps Labs in Ft. Monmouth, N.J., during World War II; later worked as a vocational rehabilitation counselor after earning a master’s degree in counseling from University of Maryland; was active in Hadassah and as president of the Montgomery County chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women; managed the business operations of Sidney’s consulting firm, teaching herself word processing and continued to use computer functions including email nearly up to her 100th birthday. Donations may be made to Montgomery Hospice (montgomeryhospice.org/donate-now).