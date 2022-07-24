MollyBeth Rushfield takes the cake

Ronit Miller was so excited when she saw that her friend and colleague at Camp Shoresh MollyBeth Rushfield on the cover of WJW last week that she thought it called for a celebration.

“It is so well deserved because both at Shoresh and as a teacher at CESJDS, she shows remarkable intuition when working with kids and understands them when many others do not. She works so unbelievably hard to advocate for her campers and students alike, and provide growth and learning opportunities for them in every aspect of their days,” writes Miller, assistant director of Junior Shoresh.

Casting about for what gift someone whose favorite cake was vanilla with vanilla icing would most enjoy receiving, Miller gave Giant a call. “I asked if they could print a picture on a cake, and they said yes.”

Miller printed the cover last Wednesday and hurried to Giant. On Thursday night, “I picked it up and we ate it with her family at her house. It was, in fact, delicious.”

Proving that sheet cake is tastier than newsprint.