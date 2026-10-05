Mona Freishtat, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, died Sept. 29. She was 93. Mona and her dedicated husband of 73 years, Sol, built a life of family, community and Judaism. Together, they were the proud matriarch and patriarch of a large family that numbered into the dozens and extended through five living generations. Mona was a proud partner of Sol’s in running the Dor-Ne Corset Shoppe in Northwest Washington, and she was a longtime volunteer at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Mona was born in New Haven, Connecticut, in 1933, the youngest of a family of sisters. They moved when she was young to the D.C. area, where she met Sol and raised a family. Always an avid writer, Mona delighted in composing a song or poem to accompany every family gathering. She loved to discuss current events and taught her family the value of honest expression.

Mona is survived by her three sons, Alan (Sandie), Steve (Sheryl), Jerry (Janna); sister Rhoda; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, who she has again joined after three months apart. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.