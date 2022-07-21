Monroe Neuman, of Chevy Chase, died on July 13. Beloved husband of Rosalind “Bobbie” Neuman; devoted father of Andrew Neuman (Tara), Doug Neuman and Charles Neuman (Erika Marcus); cherished grandfather of Max Neuman, Leah Neuman, Avishai Marcus-Neuman, Matan Marcus-Neuman, Nadav Marcus-Neuman and Ezra Marcus-Neuman; and beloved brother of the late Herbert Neuman and the late Henry Neuman. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc., under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

