On Aug. 9, Mordecai S. Feinberg, of Silver Spring. Beloved husband of Miriam Polokoff Feinberg. Devoted father of Jonathan (Leslie) Feinberg, Deborah (David) Felsen and Joshua (Stefanie Zelkind) Feinberg. Loving grandfather of Matan (Hadar), Vered (Nir Porat) and Itai Feinberg, Briana (Jerry) Rubin, Samuel (Yael) Felsen and Ari Feinberg. Dear great-grandfather of Ayala Feinberg and Lev Ziyon Felsen. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel