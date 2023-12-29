Mordechai “Mort” Yadin

On Dec. 16, Mordechai “Mort” Yadin of Silver Spring, Md., passed away. Beloved husband of the late Matlee “Mati” Katleman Yadin. Devoted father of Naomi Esther Yadin-Mendick (David Mendick) and Elliot Yadin (Kinneret Rand-Yadin). Loving grandfather of Mira (Ashley Luttmer), Ethan and Gabriella Mendick, Max (Joy) Nissen, Sydni (Tomer) David and Noam, Adi and Amit Rand. Dear great-grandfather of Ariella and Itai Nissen and brother-in-law of Ferne Katleman.

Memorial contributions may be made to B’nai Israel Congregation, bnaiisraelcong.org, Friends of the Israel Defense Forces, support.fidf.org, or to the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, shalomdc.org (earmarked for disabilities inclusion).

