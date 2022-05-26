Morris Sholem Edeson, of Kemp Mill, passed away on May 22 due to complications of cancer. Morris was born in Washington, D.C., to Joseph and Julia Edeson, on Sept. 25, 1940. He graduated Eastern High School and went on to receive his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Ben Franklin University. Morris held several jobs after graduating with Gray Line bus services and the National Park Service. But his true love was being director of administration and finance for AIPAC between 1976 and 2006.

Morris is remembered by his beloved wife of 59 years, Marilyn Edeson. Loving father to Fred (Karen) Edeson and Amy Morrison. Loving Zayde of three grandchildren, Jonah Edeson and Natalie and Taylor Morrison. Contributions may be given to AIPAC, Young Israel, Silver Spring Jewish Center or AMIT children. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

