Morton Brown

Morton Nathan Brown, born Aug. 14, 1933, in Washington, D.C., passed away peacefully on Dec. 10 at the age of 92. From 1953 to 1955, Morton served in the 18th Airborne Corps of the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of sergeant. In 1956, he married his beloved Lorraine, with whom he remained for almost 70 years. They built their life together in Silver Spring, where they raised their two children and their beloved dog, Brownie. Morton worked for the U.S. government for 25 years, and spent another 15 years with Lockheed Martin. In their later years, Morton and Lorraine traveled the world, reaching every continent except Antarctica. They moved full-time to their vacation home in Ocean Pines, Maryland.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine; his parents, David and Mary Brown; his siblings Pearle, Helen, Carl, Anna and Richard. He is survived by his brother Robert; his children, Susan and Aaron (Lisa); grandchildren, Rachel, Michael (Anna), Sarah (Rafael), Rebecca (Brian), Jessica (Evan), Benjamin and Steven; and great-grandchildren, Skylar, Nora, Liam, Jaxon, Riley and Lila.

Known as “Morty” to his friends and “Pop-Pop” to his grandchildren, he truly lived life in the service of others — to his country, his friends, his family and his dear Lorraine, whose death preceded his by just six days. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Tunnel to Towers or the Wounded Warrior Project.