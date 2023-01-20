On Jan. 6, Morton Funger, of Potomac, died peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his children who adored him. He was 92. Morty was born June 19, 1930, in Washington, D.C., to Betty and Moe Funger and graduated from George Washington University. He was principal of Community Builders, OFC Company, Condur Development and Community Realty Company Inc.

Morty supported charitable and philanthropic organizations including: trustee emeritus, George Washington University; board of directors of Medstar Georgetown University Hospital; board of directors, Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum; trustees council of the National Gallery of Art; president of the Apartment and Office Building Association; member of both YPO and CEO, as well as many Jewish organizations.

His wife, Norma Lee, preceded him in death. They had four children: Lydia (Bill) McClain, Melanie (Paul) Nichols, Keith (Mauri) Funger and the late W. Scott (Holly) Funger. Those children showered him with the joy of 10 grandchildren: Zachary, Spencer, Caitlin, Teddy, Haley, Sam, Sawyer, Celeste, Nick and Amanda; and four great grandchildren.