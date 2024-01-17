On Jan. 8, Morton Stanley Greenberg of Rockville, Md., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Mort was born on Oct. 25, 1939, in Baltimore, Md. In 1948, his family moved to Washington, D.C. He attended Coolidge High School and then American University, where he met and fell in love with Ellen May Davison.

They were married March 10, 1963. Mort went into the family clothing business, Barrie’s Limited. In 1978, he started his own business, Minuteman Press, with his childhood best friend, Joel Katz. Mort was a very active congregant and volunteer at B’nai Israel Congregation in Rockville.

In retirement, he was a passionate volunteer in the emergency room at Suburban Hospital, receiving special recognition for serving more than 6,000 hours. He also volunteered with the Montgomery County Rescue Squad and Police Department. Mort was dedicated to his dear parents and extremely close with his brothers.

He was a loving husband to his cherished wife, Ellen, for 60 years, and was caring and loving to his three children, 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his beloved parents, Harold and Rose Sandler Greenberg, brother Bobby Greenberg and sister-in-law Marsha Greenberg. He is survived by a large, loving family, including his devoted wife, Ellen Davison Greenberg; his dear brother, Larry Greenberg; his brother-in-law, Jim Davison; his children, Marjorie Osborne (Jim), Steven Greenberg (Susanne) and Sherri Eichberg (Jay); his 10 grandchildren, Matthew (Rachael), Brandon, Alison and Ryan Osborne, Max, Maddie and Mollie Greenberg, Sam, Charlie and Emily Eichberg; his loving nieces and nephews, Susan Dowling (Scott), David Greenberg (Kathy), Jeffrey Greenberg and Diane Davison; and his great-grandson, Lucas Osborne.

Memorial contributions may be made to B’nai Israel Congregation, bnaiisraelcong.org, Suburban Hospital, hopkinsmedicine.org, or to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, michaeljfox.org.