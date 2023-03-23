On March 12, Muriel Marcus, of Burke, died at age 79. Muriel graduated from Chelsea High School, received her B.A. degree at Lesley College in Boston and M.A. degree in education from Northeastern University in Boston. She taught elementary education for 30 years in Cambridge, Mass., Alexandria, Va., and Prince William County.

She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Allen Marcus of Burke; brother, Saul Rosenthal of Boston; and daughters, Suzanne Marcus of Silver Spring (spouse Jay Millikan) and Laura Marcus-Plant of Richmond, Va. (spouse Steven Plant). She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Sam Millikan, Annie Millikan and Jack Plant, who brought her great joy in the last years of her life.