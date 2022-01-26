Muriel Slovitz Koniak, of Potomac, passed away on Jan. 13. Born in Brooklyn to Samuel and Bella Slovitz (deceased), on Sept. 13, 1940, Muriel moved to Maryland right after marrying her true love in 1961. Beloved wife of the late Irvin Koniak. Devoted mother of Lesley (deceased) and Steve Garelick, Carrie and John Palmer and Stephanie and John Dziekan. Beloved sister of Sheldon Slovitz (deceased) and Gerald Slovitz (deceased). Cherished grandmother of Max and Brett Palmer, Seth and Abby Garelick, and Bennett and Garrett Dziekan. Contributions can be made to Casey House Hospice in Rockville.

