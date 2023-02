On Jan. 19, Murray Alvin Ravitch, of Rockville, passed away peacefully at home with his family on his 91st birthday. Murray was the beloved husband of Roberta Ravitch for 49 years; adored stepdad of Lisa (Roger) Kent, Beth (Paulo) Laranjeira, and the late Jeffrey Kaitlin; and loved and adored grandfather of Christopher, Nicole, Arielle and Ilana. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel