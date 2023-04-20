On April 12, Murray Stein passed away in his home in Potomac with his wife by his side. He was 91. He earned a juris doctorate degree and several awards in international law as extradition attorney of distinction for 40 years in the Justice Department. As the attorney of record in the extradition of Nazi war criminals, he returned Klaus Barbie, Andrija Artuković, Hermine Braunsteiner, Ivan Demjanjuk among others working with Simon Weisenthal and Serge and Beate Klarsfeld.

Murray graduated from George Washington University Law School, simultaneously teaching advanced courses in mathematics. He then served in the U.S. Armed Forces. He was an engaged member of the Consular Corps. Murray and his wife were active members for over 50 years at Washington Hebrew Congregation.

In addition to his beloved wife, Barbara Baylus Stein, Ph.D., Murray is survived by four daughters and their spouses: Elisa Stein Lata, M.D. and Adrian L. Lata, M.D.; Julie Stein Bender Maeir, J.D. (David); Cheryl Stein Cloh (Steven, J.D.); and Rona Stein Israelson (Scott, M.B.A.). He is also survived by nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The son of Joseph and Elizabeth Broker Stein, Murray was preceded in death by his brother Harold Stein. Under supervision of Sol Levinson & Bros. Funeral Home.