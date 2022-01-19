Myra Dorothy Orlove, of Bethesda, died on Jan. 8. Beloved wife of 65 years to the late William S. Orlove; devoted mother of Brian (Sarah) Orlove, Donna (Jay) Orlove Eisenberg and Renee (Larry) Orlove-Winer; cherished grandmother of Shereen (Anthony), Matthew (Maggie), Faye (Ross), Seth, Ashley, Katie and Allyson; loving great-grandmother of Jack. Contributions may be made to the Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages (web.cshospice.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.