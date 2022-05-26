Myra Lissy Deutsch, of Bethesda, died on May 18. Beloved wife of Stewart Deutsch; devoted mother of Nina, Steven (Colleen) and Karen; cherished grandmother of Yossi (Lauren), Yoni, Mikie (Jen), Julia (Ben), Matthew and Tova; loving great-grandmother of Noah, Elliot, Nathan, Caleb, Colton, Audrey and Leo; also survived by her beautiful extended family of nieces and nephews and their families. Contributions may be made to Kehilat Pardes Rock Creek Synagogue or American Cancer Society. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

