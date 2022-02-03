Nancy Becker (nee Posner)

Nancy Becker passed away on Jan. 29. Nancy touched the lives of many in her career as an English teacher, and despite spending most of her life in Maryland, was a Brooklyn-ite at heart. She was the beloved wife of Martin “Marty” Becker; loving mother of Michael (Hilary) and Aaron (Karen); and cherished grandmother to Morgan, Rachel, Sam and Noah. She was a dear sister to Ira Posner (Sheila); fond aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews; and fabulous friend to many. She is predeceased by her brother, Charles Posner (Lynn). Donations may be made to the Make-a-Wish Foundation (wish.org/midatlantic) or Sarcoma Alliance (sarcomaalliance.org).

