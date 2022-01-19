Nancy D. Plon (née Lipton), of Washington, passed away at Georgetown University Hospital on Jan. 11. Mrs. Plon, a native of Philadelphia, was a resident of Washington for many decades. Mrs. Plon earned a bachelor’s degree from Temple University and had a career rich in the classical arts. Based in Vienna, Austria, from the 1960s until the 1980s, Mrs. Plon worked closely with classical and jazz artists to promote their talent and arrange performances throughout Europe under the auspices of the United States government.

Upon returning to the United States, Mrs. Plon worked with the Federal Communications Commission and was a member of the team that addressed the Y2K phenomenon at the turn of the millennium. Mrs. Plon completed her career with the FCC by dedicating herself to improving communications policy and deployment on Native American reservations.

Mrs. Plon is survived by her daughter, Ruth Dedole (Pascal) of Dijon, France; a son, William Plon (Victoria) of Colorado; a granddaughter, Jessica Martin (Lionel) of Paris, France; and five great-grandsons, Ouriel, Aaron, Yoni, Ari and Avner. Mrs. Plon was preceded in death by her sister whom she loved dearly, Dorothy Lipton, and she is survived by her beloved brother, Leonard Lipton (Nancy) of New Jersey.