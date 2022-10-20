Nancy Lee Hunter, formerly of Needham, Mass., and Washington, D.C., died on Aug. 8. She was 73. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Gloria Hunter, of Wilmington, Del., and her brother, Richard Hunter, of Wilmington. Nancy is survived by cousins Marilyn Hunter Reinig, of Sweet, Idaho; Judith Gavin, of St. Paul, Minn.; Roy and Eleanor Selander, of Walpole, Mass.; and Herbert and Kay Selander, of Stoneham, Mass. Contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Research, Regions Hospital, St. Paul.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel