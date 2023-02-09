On Jan. 13, Nancy P. Rosnow, of Dunkirk, Md., passed away at home. She was 76. Born to Irvin and Rebecca (nee Faber) Rosnow, Nancy grew up in Baltimore. She held a BFA degree from Maryland Institute College of Art and master of fine arts degree from Arizona State University. An artist, sculptor, ceramicist and art educator, Nancy created works in many media. She taught at universities in Maryland, Kentucky and New Mexico, serving also as department chair and university gallery director.

In a career change in the 1980s, she moved to Washington, D.C., to administer the lecture, seminar and film program of the Smithsonian Resident Associates. At a Renwick Gallery lecture, Nancy met her future husband, Richard Baldwin, a NASA engineer.

In D.C., Nancy apprenticed to a painting conservator and began to collect and restore paintings. She became familiar with the Smithsonian American Art Museum (SAAM). Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Richard Baldwin, and by her brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Mimi Rosnow. Contributions may be sent to World Wildlife Fund (Worldwildlife.org).