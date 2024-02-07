Nancy Pauline Roth passed away on Jan. 29. Born in Richmond, Va., to Harry and Sylvia Kamsky Roth, the family moved to Washington, D.C., to open the family business, Roth Theatres. A graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, she attended the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, then a women’s college. Upon graduation, she was recruited to work for the National Security Agency, spending her whole career there until retirement.

Nancy had a passion for tennis and traveling the world. She is survived by a sister, Carol, loving cousins and many devoted friends. Special thanks to Julia Bennett and Leonie Taylor, her attentive caregivers.