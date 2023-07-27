On July 17, Nancy Pear Fanaroff, of Rockville, died at age 87. Beloved wife for 63 years of the late Arnold J. Fanaroff; cherished daughter of the late Samuel and Elizabeth Pear; dear sister of the late Phyllis Pear Chidel; devoted mother to Michael (Suzanne) Fanaroff, David (Lynn) Fanaroff and Rachel (David) Berdansky; proud grandmother of Josh (Rachel), Alec (Stacy), Daniel and Jamie; and loving great-grandmother of Lily and Max. Contributions may be made to JSSA. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

