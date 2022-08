Rockville resident Nancy Sue Berger died on Aug. 13. She was a devoted wife of Dr. Samuel Nathan Berger, beloved mother of Laurie Carson and Michael (Jennifer) Garvey-Berger, loving sister of Barbara (the late Herbert) Kwash and Ellen (the late Sanford) Saidman, and the cherished grandmother of Matthew, Amanda, Naomi and Aidan. Arrangements have been entrusted Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

