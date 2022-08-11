Naomi Lawson Meyer

Naomi Krause Lawson Meyer died on Aug. 5. She was 95. Born on June 9, 1927, to Abraham and Rose Krause in Baltimore, she was the proud mother of Jill Hall (Timothy), Bruce Lawson (Rene) and Laurie Bair (Andrew); and even prouder grandmother to Jordan, Evin, Marty (Teena), Rebecca, Eliza and Alexandra; beloved great-grandmother to Avi and Emma; and cherished sister of Shirley Offit, Howard Krause (Evelyn) and the late Annette Patz. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

