On Sept. 5, Natalie Holly Greenberg, of Washington, D.C. Cherished daughter of Steven and Nadine Freeman Greenberg. Beloved longtime partner of Matthew Levin. Devoted mother of Juliet Levin. Dear sister of Joseph (Jennifer) Greenberg, Judi (Dr. Harold) Lenett, Daniel Greenberg and Elyse Epstein. Loving aunt of Henry, Hannah, Deborah, Matthew (Ilana), Maxwell, Samantha and Daniella. Contributions may be made to Planned Parenthood (plannedparenthood.org) or to Petey and Furends (peteyandfurends.org).

