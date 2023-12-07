National Jewish Groups Establish ‘The 10/7 Project’

Several prominent Jewish organizations have come together in the wake of the historic Nov. 14 March for Israel event in Washington, D.C., to create The 10/7 Project, a centralized communications operation focusing on Israel-related news and issues.

The initiative is a bipartisan effort led by American Jewish Committee, Jewish Federations of North America, Anti-Defamation League, American Israel Public Affairs Committee and Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations. The 10/7 Project will push for continued bipartisan U.S. support for Israel, accurate, complete coverage of the Israel-Hamas war and a stronger focus on the Oct. 7 victims and hostages.

“At this critical juncture, it is imperative that we separate fact from fiction regarding America’s most important Middle East ally and remind people that the vast majority of Americans understand that Hamas is our common enemy,” said JFNA President & CEO Eric Fingerhut.

The campaign will work to combat disinformation and will focus on setting the record straight on issues that have been confusing people, which have led to further misperceptions and even anti-Jewish hate.

“Tragically, we have even seen alarming incidents of antisemitic violence and hate stemming from inaccurate coverage of the conflict. And while it’s understandable that Americans are clearly interested in what’s happening in the Middle East, The 10/7 Project will make sure they’re receiving verifiable, truthful, and balanced information, especially at a time when some platforms have regrettably cut back on their trust and safety teams.” said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.

The group also launched a daily newsletter called The 10/7 Project Daybook for journalists or any other interested parties. In addition, they launched a website: the10-7project.com.

[email protected]